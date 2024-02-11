Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Super Bowl 2024: 49ers fumble ball in scoreless 1st quarter

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 7:18PM
Super Bowl
FOX TV Digital Team

The 49ers are their own worst enemies midway through the first quarter. Christian McCaffrey fumbled on their first drive, and then San Francisco lost yardage on three consecutive plays — two penalties and a run by Deebo Samuel.

Then as the 49ers were about to punt, they were penalized another 5 yards because of a false start.

That kept the game scoreless even though the Niners have outgained the Kansas City Chiefs 84-6 in yardage.

49ers' strong opening drive spoiled by McCaffrey fumble

Super Bowl Era: 'Taylor Swift effect'

LiveNOW from FOX's Jeane Franseen caught up with Virginia Tech University Professor Donna Wertalik about the effect Taylor Swift is having on the Super Bowl. Tonight the San Francisco 49ers will face off the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Super Bowl 2024 stream

GettyImages-1986210410.jpg

Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl as Super Bowl preparations continue, on Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune Ne

Expand

Paramount+ will have a livestream of the game. It can also be viewed on services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV if you have a subscription.

RELATED: 'Super Sick Monday': How many plan to miss work after Super Bowl?

Who is Usher bringing to the Super Bowl? 

Alicia Keys will be a guest of Usher for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

Usher and Keys last collaborated together on the hit song "My Boo" in 2004, which was on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. 

He has hinted in interviews at the wide variety of collaborations he’s done over his career, so another surprise guest or two is not out of the realm of possibility. 

READ MORE: Will Usher have a surprise guest at Super Bowl halftime show, and who might it be?

Super Bowl 2024 national anthem

The Super Bowl national anthem was sung this year by country music star Reba McEntire. 

The 68-year-old, three-time Grammy winner made quick but majestic work of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Earlier, Rapper Post Malone played an acoustic guitar as he sang "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with a gospel choir.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 