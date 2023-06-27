Expand / Collapse search
AJR cancels Summerfest performance, was to replace Jimmy Buffett

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated July 1, 2023 6:07PM
Entertainment
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
1f23c9ec-as5.jpg article

Summerfest

MILWAUKEE - AJR, the band tabbed to replace Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6, announced their performance, too, will be canceled.

In a Facebook post explaining the decision to cancel its July shows, AJR said "our Dad has been getting sicker and sicker" and "it feels like our time with Gary might soon be over."

Summerfest announced the performance change on June 27. Officials said at the time Buffet's show was canceled "due to circumstances out of our control."

AJR was also to be the opening for Imagine Dragons on Saturday, July 8 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.