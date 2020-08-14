Expand / Collapse search

Stone Mountain Park closed Saturday due to planned protests

Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Stone Mountain Park will be closed on Saturday due to safety concerns over dual, counter-protests planned for this weekend.

The park gates will be closed starting at 4 a.m. until midnight, Stone Mountain officials announced late Friday afternoon.

Several far-right groups including white supremacists were planning to hold a counter-demonstration at the park after a Black militia group said they planned to hold another protest.

Last month, the group held a protest with some members showing up armed.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area on Saturday.

The park plans to resume normal operations on Sunday.

