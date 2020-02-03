Spring-like weather this week brings potential for severe storms

Spring-like weather will hold across north Georgia for most of this week and with spring-like temperatures comes the risk of spring-like strong to severe storms.

Monday is warm and dry with highs in the low 70s. While temperatures will remain warmer than average through Thursday, the dry weather will not remain. Showers will overspread north Georgia Tuesday, but rainfall amounts should be light, generally less than 1/4".

By Wednesday afternoon and through Thursday, the FOX 5 Storm Team is watching the potential for strong to severe storms.

A few storms will be capable of producing strong, damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. In addition, as rainfall totals begin to climb over 2" in some areas, flash flooding is a threat that will need to be monitored.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.