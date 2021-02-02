WATCH LIVE: SpaceX targeting Falcon 9 launch for 1:19 a.m.

SpaceX is planning to light up the sky twice this week with two Starlink missions.

Two Falcon 9 rockets are set to carry dozens of new Starlink satellites into orbit. The first batch of 60 satellites is scheduled to be launched into orbit early Thursday.

SpaceX tweeted late Wednesday that the Falcon 9 and Starlink continue to look "good for launch" from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40. The weather forecast is more than 90% favorable at liftoff, which is scheduled for 1:19 a.m. EST.

When the launch does happen, this will be the 18th Starlink mission for SpaceX.

Another Starlink mission is planned for Friday, at 5:14 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. That mission was originally scheduled later Thursday morning, but SpaceX announced the change in time, "to allow additional time for pre-launch checks."

The Starlink satellites are part of an ongoing mission to create a space-based broadband network that would be available worldwide.

