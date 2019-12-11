South Fulton police: Woman stabbed, run over

A woman was critically injured after getting stabbed then run over by a pickup truck late Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2900 block of Butner Road. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Victim hit by a pickup

Benjamin Miller told FOX 5 he was driving home from the gym when he came upon the woman. He described her as young, less than 25-years-old.

Miller asked her what happened and she told him that she had been stabbed seven times and started to scream for her mother. Miller ran back to his SUV, got a towel, cut open her shirt and applied pressure until the police arrived.

Making matters worse, the woman had been struck by a pick-up truck before Miller arrived at the scene. That driver stopped and is co-operating with the investigation.

City of South Fulton police said the woman was in a car when someone else inside attacked her. They said the victim jumped out to escape and that's when she was hit by the pickup. The knife-wielding attacker fled before police arrived at the scene.