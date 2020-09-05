South Fulton police searching for missing 61-year-old man

Police in the City of South Fulton are searching for a missing man.

Tyrone Parker, 61, was last seen on Thursday around 9 a.m. near Deerfield Trail.

According to police, Parker was wearing a black shirt, gray slacks, and black shoes before he disappeared.

Investigators said Parker never returned home and suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact the South Fulton Police Department.