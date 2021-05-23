South Fulton police search for missing 11-year-old girl

article

The City of South Fulton is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Gabrielle Faith Troy has not been seen since she left a Publix grocery store shopping plaza in the 5000 block of Campbellton Road on May 21. Earlier she was seen leaving her home around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police describe Gabrielle as a black female, with brown hair, 5 feet tall, weighing around 109 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gabrielle's whereabouts is asked to contact your local agency or the South Fulton Police Department.

