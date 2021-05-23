South Fulton police search for missing 11-year-old girl
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
South Fulton police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing 11-year-old girl.
According to authorities, Gabrielle Faith Troy has not been seen since she left a Publix grocery store shopping plaza in the 5000 block of Campbellton Road on May 21. Earlier she was seen leaving her home around 7 p.m. on Friday.
Police describe Gabrielle as a black female, with brown hair, 5 feet tall, weighing around 109 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gabrielle's whereabouts is asked to contact your local agency or the South Fulton Police Department.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.