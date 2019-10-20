Soldiers killed during training exercise at Fort Stewart

article

U.S. Army officials confirm three soldiers were killed and three others injured during an early morning training accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia Sunday.

The soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team were riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it rolled over into the water, Fort Stewart said in a statement.

Three soldiers were pronounced dead. Three others were taken to an Army hospital where they were treated and released. The third was transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, released the following statement:

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area. We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

The names of the soldiers involved are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.