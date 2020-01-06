Small plane crashes in central Georgia woods

A small plane crashed down near Newborn, Georgia Monday afternoon, officials said.

The FAA says only the pilot was onboard when the plane crashed.

The FAA tells FOX 5 that the Cessna 172 aircraft crashed in a wooded area around 3 p.m. in Jasper County.

At the time of the crash, only the pilot was on board. Officials have not yet released the pilot's name or condition.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The Cessna 172 is described as an American four-seat, single-engine, high wing, fixed-wing aircraft, that is made by the Cessna Aircraft Company.