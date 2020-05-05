Sketch released of person of interest in violent Athens home invasion

Athens-Clarke County police need your help identifying a person of interest in a dangerous home invasion over the weekend.

Police are searching for this person of interest in a home invasion and assault in Athens.

Police shared a sketch of a person of interest seen in the area before the assault and invasion, which happened on May 2 around 2 p.m. in the 100 block of East Cloverhurst Avenue.

According to police, a 21-year-old UGA student said when she had walked into her home, a man followed behind and attacked her while demanding money.

The victim lost consciousness during the attack, police said, and by the time she woke up, he was gone.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

App users click here for live updates

Advertisement

In the sketch shared by the ACCPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the person of interest was wearing an orange wave cap or du-rag.

"We are asking the public to contact us with any information on this assault and always urge, ‘If You See Something, Say Something.’" ACCPD Chief Cleveland L. Spruill Sr. said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

If you have any information about the incident or the person of interest, please call Det. David Harrison at (762) 400-7361 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.