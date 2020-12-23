Singing Santa goes virtual for metro Atlanta students in 2020

Signing Santa spent the week before his big day of deliveries on Christmas Eve taking requests from Metro Atlanta students.

The wish list exchange was done through Zoom, due to health restrictions right now.

Through American Sign Language, and an interpreter at the Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Signing Santa told FOX 5:

"One of the kids said they wanted a smartwatch, and I was like, wow ok, kids these days!"

He spoke directly through his hands to children enrolled in DHH programs at several area schools.

We were able to record the interaction with dozens of students from pre-K to fifth grade at Cumming Elementary School, waiting for their time with the Big Guy.

"It's so good to have a language model for all the deaf students. It's important for them to see people who speak their native language," teacher Andrea Helms says.

Technology, helping to provide some stability and structure during the pandemic:

"I think this is part of that 'keeping it normal' kind of thing. They're used to seeing Santa in person and I wanted to keep that as normal as possible," Helms added.

