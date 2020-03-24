Shootout sends Clayton Co. Police officer to hospital

A Clayton County Police officer is rushed to the hospital after getting into an early morning shootout with a suspect.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday the officer responded to the Oak Run Apartment complex on Main Street. That's where people saw a man armed with a gun. The officer approached the suspect in the complex driveway. Investigators say he immediately pulled out a gun and started shooting at the officer, who returned fire.

Police look for evidence

The suspect then took off running but didn't get far. Police say the officer chased after him and with the help of back-up officers arrested the man just up the street in the Lucky Food Mart parking lot. The suspect wasn't injured in the gunfight or the takedown by police.

Paramedics rushed the officer, described as a Lieutenant on the force, to Grady to be checked out. She suffered minor injuries. Police brass are looking into whether she might have been hit by fragments or a ricochet bullet to her ballistic vest. Clayton Police Chief Kevin Roberts says he is relieved the officer is going to be ok and thinks she did an excellent job.

While searching the crime scene area, officers were able to recover the suspect's weapon, along with gloves and a mask.

Police say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will not be called into investigate the shooting.