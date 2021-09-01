1 student hurt in shooting at North Carolina high school, gunman at large

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said at least one student was hurt after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Wednesday.



Authorities said all other students are safe but the incident prompted a lockdown while the gunman remains at large.



"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown" the office posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "There has been a shooting on school property."

The Winston-Salem Police Department is also helping with the investigation. Police also sent out a tweet to parents about the lockdown.

Authorities say students are being transported to the nearby Harris Teeter to be reunited with their parents.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District tells FOX Television Stations more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story.




