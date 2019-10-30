Shooting at Halloween costume party in Long Beach leaves 3 dead, 9 injured

Three men were killed, and nine others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Halloween house party in Long Beach, California Tuesday night. At least one suspect was on the run, and a mass casualty incident was declared by officials.

“The crime scene is horrific, there’s blood everywhere,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert G. Luna said during a Wednesday morning press conference. “This was a senseless act of gun violence,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia added.

The three fatally wounded were men in their 20s, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

Officials said those injured were seven females and two males ranging in age from 20-49. Authorities said that the number of wounded could rise depending on whether people at the party transported themselves to the hospital.

The transported victims’ ages and cities of residence are as follows:

• 20-year-old female resident of the City of Anaheim

• 27-year-old female resident of the City of Hawthorne

• 27-year-old male resident of the City of Cudahy

• 28-year-old female resident of the City of Los Angeles

• 28-year-old female resident of the City of Gardena

• 29-year-old male resident of the City of Hawthorne

• 30-year-old female resident of the City of Compton

• 32-year-old female resident of the City of Lawndale

• 49-year-old female resident of the City of Los Angeles

The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of 7th Street, located between Cherry and Obispo avenues. It was reported that at least one suspect opened fire inside a house where a party took place. Authorities said the shooter or shooters fired on the 25-35 guests at the party from the rear alley of the residence.

Advertisement

Credit: Long Beach Fire Department

Luna said witnesses reported that man who had his face concealed wearing dark-colored clothing was seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. He said no one has been detained and that police have been canvassing the neighborhood, adding that investigators don't know if any additional suspects were involved in the shooting.

Police have not determined a motive but believed that the party was targeted.

"Why would somebody do something this horrific? We don't know, but I can assure you we're going to work very hard to try and find that out," said Luna. "When you look at this — and again, this is preliminary — I don't believe this was just a random act of violence."

Multiple shell casings were found in an alley behind the home, Long Beach police said.

Credit: Long Beach Fire Department

The 12 adult victims were found inside and outside the home. All the victims suffered gunshot injuries, police said during Wednesday morning's press conference.

"We live like a block away and we heard like ten shots at least," a witness told FOX 11.

The costume party was a combination birthday and Halloween party, Luna said. He added that approximately 25-30 people who were at the party when the shooting occurred worked together somewhere outside of Long Beach.

“I know there are people out there who have information as to who this coward is, and I would like them to come forward and give us any information they may have so that at least we can give the families of these victims a little bit of peace that this individual is caught and behind bars," said Luna.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed a triage set up outside a home next to a nail salon where multiple victims were treated by firefighter-paramedics.

Seventh St. from Molino to Temple avenues remained closed while authorities worked to conduct their investigation.

Long Beach police is asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact Homicide Detail Detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Collier at 562-570-7244.

FOX 11's Mary Stringini contributed to this report.