Atlanta Police investigate shooting near GSU off-campus housing

Atlanta Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting Downtown.

A spokesperson told FOX 5 they received a call about a person shot at 120 Piedmont Avenue Sunday evening.

A fleet of police cars filled outside The Mix Apartments Sunday evening. According to its website, the building is listed as off-campus student housing for Georgia State University.

The crime scene is just feet away from where officials broke up an incident of drag racing and stunt driving the night before.

Officials have not released any further details yet.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.