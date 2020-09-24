Sheriff: Quadruple shooting suspect captured

The suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old in Clayton County and who police say is also connected to a robbery at a Waffle House in Henry County has been captured, officials told FOX 5.

Karl Jordan, 26, was taken into custody according the the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted by authorities in both incidents.

Henry County Police said they received a call about 6 a.m. for a shooting inside the Waffle House, located on Highway 155 and East Lake Parkway in McDonough. They said the suspect was attempting to rob the store and in the process, shot a woman in the head. The suspect then took the woman's car.

Karl Jordan being taken into custody (Clayton County Sheriff's Office).

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not released further details on her condition.

Victim's car in Waffle House shooting. 2011 Dodge Avenger bearing Georgia tag RXE-4055 (Clayton County Sheriff's Office).

Less than 12 hours before the incident at the Waffle House, a 4-year-old child and two adults were rushed to an area hospital Wednesday evening after being shot inside their home on Glynn Court on Clayton County. All three were rushed to the hospital.

Jordan is described as a light skinned black male with hazel eyes, 5' 9", weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Karl Jordan (Clayton County Sheriff's Office).

Picture of Karl Jordan with more hair (Clayton County Sheriff's Office).

Jordan had been seen in a Silver 2009 Acura TL Georgia Tag RWT-7394.

Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

