Sheriff holding vigil for Rockdale County investigator who died from the flu

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office will hold a candlelight vigil to honor of one of their investigators who died from the flu over the weekend.

Investigator John Cole Haynie passed away Saturday night after a month-long medical battle. (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Investigator John Cole Haynie died on Saturday after a months-long battle with the flu.

Haynie worked for the Sheriff's Office for eight years, joining the organization in 2012 as a detention deputy and eventually becoming a fugitive investigator with the Judicial Services Division.

“We have lost a brother, a friend, a husband, and a servant of our community. And with that, we mourn," Sheriff Eric J. Levett said on Facebook. "The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest thoughts and prayers to Cole’s family."

Tuesday's vigil will be held at the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on Chambers Drive in Conyers.

The vigil begins at 6.