Sheriff: Clayton County triple shooting suspect robbed Waffle House, shot woman

The suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old in Clayton County Wednesday night is now accused of robbing a Waffle House in Henry County, shooting a woman in the head and stealing her car, investigators tell FOX 5.

Karl Jordan, 26, is wanted in connection to both incidents, according to Henry County Police and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Karl Jordan (Clayton County Sheriff's Office).

Henry County Police said they received a call about 6 a.m. for a shooting inside the Waffle House, located on Highway 155 and East Lake Parkway in McDonough. They said the suspect was attempting to rob the store and in the process, shot a woman in the head. The suspect then took the woman's car.

Victim's car in Waffle House shooting. 2011 Dodge Avenger bearing Georgia tag RXE-4055 (Clayton County Sheriff's Office).

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not released further details on her condition.

Less than 12 hours before the incident at the Waffle House, a 4-year-old child and two adults were rushed to an area hospital Wednesday evening after being shot inside their home on Glynn Court on Clayton County. All three were rushed to the hospital.

Jordan is described as a light skinned black male with hazel eyes, 5' 9", weighing approximately 140 pounds. He is considered to be armed and armed and dangerous.

Picture of Karl Jordan with more hair (Clayton County Sheriff's Office).

Jordan had been seen in a Silver 2009 Acura TL Georgia Tag RWT-7394.

