Sheriff: 4 killed after fleeing car slams into vehicle in Butts County

Four people are dead after a car fleeing from law enforcement officials crosses over the center line and crashes into a pickup truck in Butts County, the Georgia State Patrol said Friday night.

Trooper Sgt. Shaun Browder with the Georgia State Patrol said this started as a pursuit out of Monroe County around 5 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement there tried to pull over a Chevy Impala as it was driving northbound on Interstate 75. It took off and officers gave chase.

A deadly wreck in Butts County kills four people, the sheriff said.

“The suspect vehicle got off the 201 which is highway 36 continued Northbound on highway 36 and ran off in the shoulder of the road at a high rate of speed crossed over the center line and hit a truck head on,” said Sgt. Browder

Two people in the pickup, identified by troopers only as being senior citizens, were killed and two others survived.

Troopers did not immediately comment on the speed only to confirm it was a high-rate.

Officials were able to confirm the driver of the Chevy had an outstanding warrant out of Chatham County.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.