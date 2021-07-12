Woman killed in DeKalb County house fire

article

DeKalb County fire crews are investigating a deadly blaze at a home Sunday night.

Crews arrived at the home on the 600 block of Shephard Road just after 7 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and second floors of the home.

After hearing reports from family members that a woman was trapped inside the home, officials say they began a rescue operation. They found the woman unresponsive inside at the time. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

