Severe Thunderstorm Watch in north Georgia allowed to expire

The FOX 5 Storm Team was tracking a system moving through north Georgia overnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued earlier for Barrow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Bartow, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Union, Towns, White, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties has been allowed to expire.

May 4, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley says there is a chance of a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms over north and central Georgia this evening and tonight. It looks like the greatest risk is for areas north of metro Atlanta.

May 4, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The main threats will be damaging winds of up to 75 mph and large hail, but an isolated, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Between a half and three-quarters of an inch of rain are possible overnight.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night and again Friday and Friday night ahead of another cold front.

