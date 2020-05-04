Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for some counties in extreme NE Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking potentially severe weather moving through north Georgia this evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings until 8:15 p.m. for:

- Northern Franklin County in northeastern Georgia

- Stephens County in northeastern Georgia

- Southeastern Habersham County in northeastern Georgia

- Northwestern Hart County in northeastern Georgia

- Southeastern Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina

May 5, 2020 - Tracking severe weather (FOX 5)

After unseasonably warm temperatures for the last several days, a cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms through north Georgia late Tuesday afternoon and night to usher in much cooler weather for the remainder of the week.

Storms are likely to move from northwest Georgia into the metro Atlanta area and then through the south metro between the hours of roughly 4 p.m. through 10 p.m.

The storms can bring damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

May 5, 2020 - hour by hour forecast (FOX 5)

Behind the storms for Wednesday, it will be a windy and cooler day with highs in the 60s and low temperatures tumbling into the 40s for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

May 5, 2020 - Wind speed and direction (FOX 5)

