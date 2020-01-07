Severe storm threat continues for Friday, Saturday across Southeast including Atlanta

The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to monitor a developing dynamic storm system that will bring the threat of severe weather to a large area of the Southeast beginning Friday and through Saturday.

Now is the time to prepare for this storm by keeping informed of the changes to the forecast and having a plan ready to go in a possible tornado spin-up, strong straight-line winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail.

As of Wednesday evening, there is an enhanced risk to see severe storms over a large area of Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas on Friday.

That threat will move east on Saturday.

With high levels of instability and wind shear, thunderstorms capable of damaging winds of greater than 60 mph and tornadoes are possible.

