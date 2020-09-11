Several workers trapped, injured after partial collapse of midtown Atlanta parking garage

Several workers are trapped and at least one person was injured after a parking garage collapsed in midtown Atlanta early Friday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Fire Department, a crane was used to remove one of the injured workers.

SKY FOX 5 is over the scene where the partially collapsed parking garage in midtown Atlanta could be seen.

(SKY FOX 5)

The deck is located at W Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue near the Crown Plaza Hotel.

Fire crews and paramedics are on scene.

(SKY FOX 5)

No word on what caused the collapse.

Officials are asking anyone in the area to use caution.

