Services for Army Master Sgt. Mark Allen

Funeral preparations for retired Army Master Sgt. Mark Allen are underway in Loganville, Georgia. Allen died Saturday. He was 46.

Allen was unable to walk or speak since being shot in the head by a sniper in July 2009 during his attempted search for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his base in Afghanistan and was imprisoned by the Taliban for five years.

The U.S. Veterans’ Network described Allen as a “true American hero.”

The family received visitors Thursday afternoon during a visitation at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Snellville followed by a burial service at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Allen is survived by his wife, Shannon, his son and daughter, a grandson, his parents, two brothers, and a sister-in-law.

The family asks in lieu of flowers to donate to The Independence Fund, Folds Of Honor, or to Semper Fi Fund in his honor.