Security guard shot in 'dine and dash' at Dunwoody restaurant says it changed his life

A busy Saturday night at a popular restaurant in Dunwoody last month took a scary turn when police said a couple trying to dine and dash, opened fire on a security guard who tried to stop them.

That security guard, who survived says he is grateful to be alive, but things have not been easy for him since the shooting at Sage Woodfire Tavern a few days before Valentine’s Day. He is still recovering from it mentally, physically and financially.

"I was scared…I didn’t know whether or not I was going to die," Obi Mokobia recalled. "The night was kind of a blur but it was extremely painful."

A security guard attempting to stop a couple in a dine-and-dash situation was shot on Feb. 13, 2023.

Mokobia’s attorney, Alexander Northover, says he was unarmed at the time. The bullets went through his client’s hand and arm—sending him to Grady Memorial Hospital. That couple took off.

"His left forearm, his left bicep and his left shoulder, resulting in six separate wounds from a single bullet," Northover explained.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A security guard attempting to stop a couple in a dine-and-dash situation was shot on Feb. 13, 2023. (Supplied)

Police later arrested Anthony Bernard Jones and Jailyn Reese. Jones was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct, and theft of services. Reese was also charged with theft of services.

"I think his tab was maybe $75…it’s just shocking that he shot me over something so small," Mokobia said.

Anthony Bernard Jones and Jailyn Reese (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Though he is glad he did not lose his life. He says the shooting did cause him to lose his livelihood.

"I just wish that people would think twice because he changed everything about my life. I am hurt, I can’t work, I just wish he hadn’t shot me," the security guard continued.

A security guard attempting to stop a couple in a dine-and-dash situation was shot on Feb. 13, 2023.

While his attorneys have reached an agreement with Sage Woodfire Tavern to get his workers’ compensation benefits, Mokobia said he is unsure of whether it will be enough to cover his medical bills and continue supporting his family in Nigeria. He has started a GoFundMe to try to cover the costs. Attorneys representing Mokobia also said they are also assessing whether there are grounds for additional claims to be filed on his behalf.