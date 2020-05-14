Second teen arrested after deadly Monroe County house fire

Investigators in Monroe County said a second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly house fire earlier this year.

Kaleo D. Pangelinan

Kaleo D. Pangelinan, 17, was captured in Roseurg, Oregon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. He is awaiting an extradition hearing to return to Georgia.

Investigators said Pangelinan is the boyfriend of 16-year-old Candace Walton, who was arrested in Kentucky two days after a fire tore through her home on Old Zebulon Road killing two people. Both are being charged with murder.

Candace Walton (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Firefighters were called out to the home during the early morning hours of Feb. 27. Once the flames were knocked down, two bodies were found inside. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later identified those bodies as those of Walton’s brother, 21-year-old Gerald Walton, and mother, Tasha Vandiver.

A motive behind the deadly arson has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7043.