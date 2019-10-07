Search for missing Johns Creek teen

Police in Johns Creek are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Karly Greene is listed as a runaway, the Johns Creek Police Department said. She was last seen in the area of Old Alabama Road and Aurty Mill.

Karly Greene (Supplied)

Greene is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts with white tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Detective Eric Rozier at 678-474-1579 or email eric.rozier@johnscreekga.gov.