Search for missing Hall County teenager

Deputies in Hall County are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Olivia Lee Landero, 15, was last seen Sunday night at a home off of Patterson Lane in north Hall County, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies said Olivia made contact with a friend through text message as of late Tuesday evening but has not been heard from since.

Olivia Lee Landero (Hall County Sheriff’s Office)

Olivia is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She is considered a runaway juvenile.

(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Investigator Frisbie at 770-297-2641.

