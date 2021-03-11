Search for missing Hall County teenager
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Hall County are searching for a missing teenage girl.
Olivia Lee Landero, 15, was last seen Sunday night at a home off of Patterson Lane in north Hall County, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reports.
Deputies said Olivia made contact with a friend through text message as of late Tuesday evening but has not been heard from since.
Olivia is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
She is considered a runaway juvenile.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Investigator Frisbie at 770-297-2641.
