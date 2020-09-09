Search for homicide suspect underway near Lilburn; schools placed on soft lock down

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

The investigation resulted in Shiloh High School and Shiloh Middle School being placed under a soft lock down, Gwinnett County Schools confirmed.

According to investigators, the incident happened at the Home Stay Suites, located in the 4300 block of Stone Mountain Highway near Lilburn.

Police K9 units responded to the scene to search for the suspect.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene of what appeared to be a Homestay Suites.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

