Search continues for teen after the body of his mother's boyfriend found in Newton County river

Storms delayed the search for a Newton County teen after he and his mother's boyfriend both went under in the Alcovy River on Tuesday.

Officials told FOX 5 it happened at a part of the river alongside Flat Shoals Park.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Antonio Perry and the 14-year-old son of his girlfriend were in the river and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews went out Tuesday night to look for both victims and resumed search efforts Wednesday morning.

Crews found Antonio Perry's body in the Alcovy River the day after he and his son went under. (Courtesy of the family)

On Wednesday afternoon, officials said they found Perry's body in the river. Crews continued to search for the teen but said a storm forced them to call off the search.

The search resumeThursday morning at 8, officials said.

The sheriff's office posted the notification on Facebook, which led to friends and strangers to send their thoughts and prayers to Perry's family.