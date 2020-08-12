Search continues for teen after father's body found in Newton County river

article

Deputies are searching for a Newton County teen after he and his father both went under in the Alcovy River.

Officials tell FOX 5 happened on Tuesday at a part of the river alongside Flat Shoals Park.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Antonio Perry and his 14-year-old son were in the river and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews went out Tuesday night to look for both victims and resumed search efforts Wednesday morning.

Crews found Antonio Perry's body in the Alcovy River the day after he and his son went under. (Courtesy of the family)

On Wednesday afternoon, officials say they found Perry's body in the river. They are still searching for his son.

The sheriff's office posted the notification on Facebook, which led to friends and strangers to send their thoughts and prayers to Perry's family.