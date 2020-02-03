Scattered rain Wednesday, Flash Flood and severe storm risk through Thursday

A powerful, slow-moving storm system will begin to deliver heavy rain and thunderstorms to north Georgia Wednesday night through Thursday.

Rain and storms will ramp up over Georgia over the next 24 hours. However, much of today does not bring the same level of severe weather risk as we'll experience Thursday.

For Wednesday, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be on the increase. Thunderstorms become more likely the later in the day it gets, but aren't likely to be severe during the day. Heavier downpours and stronger storms will begin to move through after midnight and going throughout the day Thursday.

Storms will have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts 60 mph or greater. And a tornado cannot be ruled out. This risk appears to be greatest with a line of storms that will sweep through from northwest Georgia near sunrise, to the metro Atlanta area in the late morning and early afternoon, to then areas east of the metro area during the afternoon.

Advertisement

The storms will also dump large amounts of rain. We'll expect an average of 2"-4" of rain across much of our area through Thursday night, with isolated higher amounts up to 6". Due to this, a Flash Flood Watch is posted from 6 pm Wednesday evening through 7 a.m. Friday.

Once the rain and storms sweep out, much colder air will blast in on Friday. It won't be impossible to see a few flurries flying over the north Georgia mountains early in the day. Friday will be windy with highs only in the 40s.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.