Sandy Springs woman carjacked a gunpoint by murder suspect

Sandy Springs Police arrested a man accused of a string of crimes Saturday evening.

According to police, Fortune Spencer shot and killed his girlfriend, Sherika Little in the parking lot of the Hilton Hotel on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road around 7:30 pm.

Spencer then attempted to carjack a man near Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive. The victim was shot during the process.

Police said Spencer then successfully carjacked a woman right after.

Todra Washington said she was pulling out of her apartment parking deck when it happened. She said she noticed two unusual things at the time.

"There was a young gentleman in a blue Charger. He had his flashers and he was coming at a high speed. And I see a guy with no shirt on, a heavyset guy with blue jeans on and he was running across the street," Washington said.

Washington went on to say she let the man cross the street and he then came up to her with a gun.

"I put both my hands up and I just looked down and I didn't want to see him. I put my car in park. I was like 'God, please don't let this guy shoot me".

Washington said the man demanded her car.

"I just said 'sir, you can have it. Everything is in there. You can have everything just let me get my baby out".

She then took her 4-year-old granddaughter out of the car and ran.

She said she attempted to get help from two men who were walking on the street but they did not help her. Witnesses in nearby apartments came out to help Washington

According to police, Spencer crashed Washington's car about half a mile away. He attempted to steal other cars but was arrested by police.

Washington said she was stunned to learn the events leading up to the carjacking and said she's thankful she and her granddaughter were able to make it out of it alive.

"It just wasn't my day. And I am just so thankful to God for that," Washington said.

Spencer was charged with, murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, motor vehicle hijacking, attempted motor vehicle carjacking, and aggravated assault.

