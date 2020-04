Sandy Springs police are asking for the public's help in their search for a woman who has been missing since March 23.

Thelma Ferguson was last seen leaving her home in Sandy Springs on March 23. She was wearing grey pants with a black shirt. Ferguson was driving a grey 2009 Honda.

Anyone with information should contact Springs Police Detective Gehricke at 770-551-6923 or email rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.