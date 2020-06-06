Sandy Springs police investigating hotel shooting

Sandy Springs police are investigating a possible shooting a hotel.

According to police, there was an incident at the Hilton Permiter Suites located at 6129 Peachtree Dunwood Road Saturday night.

Police said the scene is active.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.