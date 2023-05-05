Rock band Princess Goes sets 2nd Atlanta tour date

Asked to rate the audience at their show in Atlanta last year, the members of rock band Princess Goes offer up a quick answer.

"On a scale of one to 10? Like, an 11," laughs vocalist Michael C. Hall. "But it’s a lot to live up to."

And Atlanta audiences will soon have a chance to do just that, when Princess Goes returns to town for a show at Terminal West on May 21.

Band members Peter Yanowitz (drums), Matt Katz-Bohen (keyboards), and Hall — yes, the same Michael C. Hall from hit shows "Six Feet Under" and "Dexter" — also just released a music video for their song "Let It Go," which is essentially a behind-the-scenes look at their life on the road.

"We had our friend Tasha [Cooney] following us around — and she’s like a wild ball of energy — and she showed us this footage, and we were like, we want to share this with the world," says Katz-Bohen. "The world deserves to see us in our pre-show huddle, feeding each other sushi pre-show! You know, little rituals that we do."

That pre-show huddle features heavily in the video — and Hall says it’s become an important part of show nights.

"Maybe it is partly superstition or just maybe a way to have some sort of anchor and thing to hold on to around the various chaos of the day," says Hall. "Whatever’s different, there is some sort of same place that you return to."

Another place to return to? The recording studio. And band members say a follow-up to their 2021 release "Thanks For Coming" is coming soon.

"I’m not allowed to say any of the news, because I think they’re going to announce a bunch of stuff, but we do have a record that we’re so excited about, and we’re going to put that out in the fall," says Yanowitz.

Tickets for the May 21st show range from $28 to $32, and may be purchased online here. Venue doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. — and Terminal West is located at 887 West Marietta Street Northwest C in Atlanta.