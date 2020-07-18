Roads closed following large Smyrna apartment fire

Fire crews are working to contain a large fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna, investigators confirmed.

(Smyrna Police Department)

According to the Smyrna Police Department, the fire broke out at the Courtland at The Village Apartments on Lake Park Drive.

Authorities said Lake Park Drive is closed in all directions due to the fire.

Details on how many apartment units were damaged or if anyone was injured, were not immediately available.

No word on when roads are expected to be open.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.