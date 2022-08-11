Roads close near Cobb County courthouse to investigate 'suspicious item,' officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Streets around the Cobb County courthouse complex near Marietta Square are closed on Thursday while police investigate a "suspicious item," according to government officials.
Police said the item was sent to one of the buildings.
The fire department responded as well as the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said most courtrooms are still accessible.
FOX 5 Atlanta is heading to Marietta to learn the latest on the investigation.