Riverdale police searching for missing 74-year-old woman

Riverdale police activated a Mattie's call Thursday for a missing 74-year-old who suffers from dementia.

Janice Gordon was last seen Thursday around 9:00 a.m. at 333 Summit Lane in Riverdale, Georgia.

Police described Gordon as a black woman, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short grey hair.

Gordon was last spotted wearing a white sweater with black pants.

According to investigators, Gordon may be traveling in a 2009 White Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5423.