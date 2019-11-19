Richmond County deputy killed, suspect injured in shooting in Augusta

An Augusta-area deputy has been killed in a shootout with a suspect Tuesday night, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened near outside of a convenience store on the 1700 block of MLK Boulevard in Augusta around 8:23 p.m.

Investigators say that the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's Narcotic Unit was patrolling the area when they met with several individuals outside the convenience store.

When one individual, who investigators identified as 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., went inside the store, officials say he was approached by an officer in the store and then attempted to leave while 51-year-old Investigator Cecil Ridley was entering.

As the two men approached each other, investigators say Hester shot Ridley and fled to the parking lot, where he encountered another officer and, officials say, raised his gun again. At that time, two officers at the scene fired, hitting him.

Advertisement

Officials say Investigator Ridley and Hester were rushed to an area hospital. Ridley was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hester remains at the hospital undergoing treatment. Charges are forthcoming.

Shortly after reports of the shooting, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office changed their Facebook page's profile picture to a badge covered in a mourning band.