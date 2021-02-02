Reward offered for suspects in armed robbery at Atlanta sneaker store

article

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who can help them catch suspects in an armed robbery of an Atlanta sneaker store.

Officials say the robbery happened on Oct. 25, 2020 at a sneaker retailer on the 200 block of Peters Street.

According to police, the suspects pulled out weapons and demanded high-end clothing and shoes - taking both as well as a cellphone.

The suspects loaded the stolen goods into a black 2009 Hyundai Genesis and attempted to flee but ended up crashing at a nearby intersection, officials said.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

If you know anything that could help investigators, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

