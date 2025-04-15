Reward increased for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve Family Dollar shooting

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for Justin Hodges, the suspect in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar store. A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to Hodges' arrest and indictment. Hodges is accused of killing Scott Melton on December 24, 2024, and is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.



Authorities have increased the reward in their search for a gunman accused of a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar store.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of 36-year-old Justin Hodges.

What we know:

Hodges is accused of shooting and killing Scott Melton on the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2024, at the store located at 2433 Delowe Drive.

Scott Melton (Supplied)

Investigators say Hodges is wanted for murder and aggravated assault and has been on the run ever since the shooting.

Officials described Hodges as 6-feet-7-inches tall.

What we know:

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

Authorities have not said where they believe Hodges could possibly be hiding.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta and East Point police are urging anyone with information on Hodges' whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).