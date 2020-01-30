Rev. Raphael Warnock announces Senate run

Reverend Raphael Warnock has announced he is running for the U.S. Senate.

Warnock is the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and has fought for Medicaid expansion and voters' rights.

Rev. Warnock speaks on MLK Day.

Georgia has been transitioning to what many see as a "swing state" and Warnock, a high-profile candidate, could find strong support among Democrats.

Warnock's announcement comes one day after Republic Representative Doug Collins announced he would challenge Senator Kelly Loeffler.

MORE: Rep. Doug Collins running for Senate