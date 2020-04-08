Residents escape DeKalb County apartment fire

A fire destroyed more than two dozen units at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Retreat at Stonecrest Apartments on Amanda Drive in Lithonia.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said the flames were fierce when they arrived and they quickly worked to get everyone out of the apartment complex.

Twenty-nine units were affected by the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Officials haven't said how many people were displaced.

A team of Red Cross volunteers is assisting the displaced families.