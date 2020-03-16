Report: Health and Human Services suffers cyber-attack during COVID-19 outbreak

The Department of Health and Human Services came under siege from cyber attackers on Sunday as the department contends with the deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to reports.

"U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic," Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter on Monday. "The attack appears to have been intended to slow the agency's systems down."

Bloomberg reported that the National Security Council's warning on Sunday about fake national quarantine texts was connected to the alleged hack.

This is a developing story. Keep freshing for updates.

