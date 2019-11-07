Report: Driver who crash fleeing police in PTC is son of legendary pro wrestler

A driver fled fleeing from a traffic stop in Peachtree City involves police from several other jurisdictions as he tried to flee Thursday morning

Police from Peachtree City and Senoia as well as deputies from Coweta and Fayette counties were part of the chase which ended in a crash at Kedron Drive and Hyacinth Lane.

After crashing, the police said the driver took off running. Police eventually were able to capture him with the help of a K-9 unit.

The Citizen of Fayetteville reports 51-year-old Paul Ordorff was charged with felony fleeing officer charge, along with numerous traffic violations. Ordorff’s father, also named Paul, is a legendary professional wrestler who goes by the stage name Mr. Wonderful.”