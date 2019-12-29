Rep. John Lewis announces pancreatic cancer diagnosis, set to undergo treatment

Congressman John Lewis will undergo treatment for stage IV pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his office Sunday evening.

In the statement Lewis said he will continue return to Washington and continue to serve his constituents.

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance. "

In July 2018, Lewis was hospitalized for an undisclosed reason, but was discharged after he underwent what his office described as "routine observation".

Rep. Lewis represents Georgia's 5th Congressional District and played a key role in the civil rights movement. He marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

In April, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms unveiled a new art display honoring Lewis at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The full statement can be read below: