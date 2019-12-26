Regional AMBER Alert issued for southwest Austin four-year-old

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has issued a regional AMBER alert for a southwest Austin four-year-old.

Marsdan Ellis Harp was abducted from the 9600 block of Dawning Court by his mother Celina Jeanne Harp at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to TCSO, Harp does not have custodial rights to Marsdan.

Harp was last seen traveling south on the Mopac Expressway at FM 2244 in a dark green Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate of LGV-3638.

Marsdan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He is 3'9" tall and weighs 42 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call 911.

TCSO is reminding everyone a regional AMBER alert will not activate alerts on cell phones or appear on road signs. A regional alert is issued when it is believed the child and his abductee are still in the area.